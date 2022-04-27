Advertisement
Irish Rail to recruit Onboard Customer Service Officers from Tralee station

Apr 27, 2022 17:04 By radiokerrynews
Jo Heneghan, Rodney Breen and Michelle Culbert, Customer Service Officers with Iarnród Éireann, promoting the launch of recruitment for 30 new Customer Service Officers for the rail company.
Irish Rail has launched a recruitment drive for Onboard Customer Service Officers from a number of locations including Tralee.

The 30 positions are across the Intercity network, and this will see the company complete its introduction of these officers across all Intercity routes.

Iarnród Éireann says the role will include ensuring seat reservations are operational and observed, and providing improved assistance for mobility-impaired customers.

The officers will also deal with ticket sales and upgrades, as well as assisting customers during in-service disruptions, including arranging connections and transfers.

More information on the roles and how to apply are available on irishrail.ie/careers

 

