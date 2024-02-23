Irish Rail apologies for 'hugely disruptive delay' on Dublin to Kerry train

Irish Rail has apologised to hundreds of customers who were delayed by several hours, after a break-down on the Dublin to Cork train on Wednesday night.

A series of problems with the service resulted in dozens of passengers - many of whom were en route to Tralee and Killarney - being stranded in Portarlington in the rain for almost two hours.

Wednesday night's 7pm Heuston to Cork train, which had connections to Kerry stations, departed as normal, but developed a fault about three kilometres before Portarlington.

Passengers had to be transferred to the Galway train via ramps, a process which took a considerable length of time, due to the darkness and safety concerns.

Kerry and Cork passengers were then brought to Portarlington station, where a further delay of more than 90 minutes ensued.

One Kerry passenger who spoke to Radio Kerry, said there was limited shelter at the station and passengers had to endure the long wait in wet and cold conditions.

Cork passengers eventually reached their destination at 2.30am while the journey was longer for those travelling to various Kerry stations.

A spokeswoman for Irish Rail acknowledged that this was a 'hugely disruptive delay' and said the company would be reviewing all aspects of their response.

She said all those affected would be refunded and issued with rail vouchers.