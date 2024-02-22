Advertisement
Cahersiveen rail passenger says lessons must be learned from last night's train delays

Feb 22, 2024 17:54 By radiokerrynews
Cahersiveen rail passenger says lessons must be learned from last night's train delays
Irish Rail will review how significant delays on services yesterday evening were handled.

A mechanical fault on a train led to major disruption between Portlaoise and Heuston Station.

It resulted in some services delayed for a number of hours, while at one stage, passengers on a train to Cork were transferred using ramps to a Galway train.

Jack O'Donovan Trá from Cahersiveen was one of more than 400 passengers on the 7pm Dublin to Tralee train last night.

He says passengers had to walk across a plank from one train to another in the pitch dark, and were left stranded in the rain at Portarlington railway station for two hours.

He finally got home after 5am this morning.

He praised Irish Rail for refunding the train tickets to passengers affected - but says lessons must be learned from last night's experience:

