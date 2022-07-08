Advertisement
News

Irish Rail add two extra trains for Kerry supporters this Sunday

Jul 8, 2022 17:07 By radiokerrynews
Irish Rail add two extra trains for Kerry supporters this Sunday Irish Rail add two extra trains for Kerry supporters this Sunday
Share this article

Irish Rail has announced two extra trains on Sunday for Kerry supporters travelling to Dublin.

 

Kerry face Dublin in the All-Ireland Football Semi-Final in Croke Park at 3:30 on Sunday.

Advertisement

 

Irish Rail is running another service for the journey up to Dublin on Sunday morning, departing Killarney at 8:18am and arriving in the capital at about 11:30am.

 

Advertisement

There is also an extra service for the journey back to Kerry on Sunday evening, which leaves Heuston at 7:55pm and arriving back in Killarney shortly after 11pm.

 

These trains are in addition to the regular timetable of train services between Kerry and Dublin.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus