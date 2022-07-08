Irish Rail add two extra trains for Kerry supporters this Sunday

Irish Rail has announced two extra trains on Sunday for Kerry supporters travelling to Dublin.

Kerry face Dublin in the All-Ireland Football Semi-Final in Croke Park at 3:30 on Sunday.

Advertisement

Irish Rail is running another service for the journey up to Dublin on Sunday morning, departing Killarney at 8:18am and arriving in the capital at about 11:30am.

Advertisement

There is also an extra service for the journey back to Kerry on Sunday evening, which leaves Heuston at 7:55pm and arriving back in Killarney shortly after 11pm.

These trains are in addition to the regular timetable of train services between Kerry and Dublin.