The CEO of the Irish Coursing Club says a multi-agency approach is needed to tackle the crime of hare poaching.

Gardaí confirmed they received reports of this illegal activity in Ballyheigue last Sunday.

Photos also emerged of hunters posing with dead hares apparently in Banna.

It’s illegal to kill hares as they are a protected species.

DJ Histon of the Irish Coursing Club says poachers spend thousands of euro on technology to make it easier to kill.

Speaking to Jerry on Kerry Today, Mr. Histon says the Gardaí and the National Parks and Wildlife Service need community support to catch those who are hare poaching.