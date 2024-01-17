Hare poaching report received by Kerry gardaí

Gardaí have confirmed they’ve received a report relating to the alleged illegal hare poaching in North Kerry.

A number of men who were wearing camouflage and hunting gear were seen in Ballyheigue on Sunday.

The men also had lurcher dogs which are associated with this illegal activity.

Hares are a protected species and it’s against the law to kill them.

Gardaí confirmed they received a report of people being on private land in Ballyheigue.

Photos emerged this week of hunters posing with dead hares apparently in the Banna area.