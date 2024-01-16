Kerry TD condemns illegal hunting of protected species in Banna

A Kerry Sinn Féin TD has condemned the action of illegally hunting protected species in the county.

Pa Daly was reacting to reports from residents in the Banna area - of illegal hunting activity, by a group accompanied by lurcher dogs.

Images of the hunters posing with dead hares have appeared on social media.

Deputy Daly says the hare is a protected species and must be protected and preserved;

He says the behaviour jeopardises legitimate practitioners, as well as causes alarm to locals: