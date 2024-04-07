An MEP for Ireland South, which includes Kerry, says Europe's new customs rules will save €2 billion a year.

The EU’s Customs Union is set for a major overhaul.

It was first established in 1968 to allow for the free movement of goods within the bloc, without barriers to trade between members.

The European Parliament has voted through a major overhaul of the Customs Union.

The reforms include the creation of a single EU Customs Authority, and a new IT platform called 'EU DataHub' to streamline communication with customs authorities.

There will also be a focus on checking the riskiest goods, shipments and traders first.

Ireland South MEP, Deirdre Clune spearheaded the changes.

She says the revamp is needed because of a massive growth in e-commerce, and the introduction of numerous new standards across the European Union.

Ms Clune believes the reforms will combat bureaucracy, and save member states a total of 2 billion euro a year in running costs.