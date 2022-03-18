Ireland South MEP raises concerns over fight against fake news

An Ireland South MEP has raised concerns over the fight against fake news on social media.

Deirdre Clune, who’s constituency includes Kerry, was speaking at an Internal Markets Committee debate at the European Parliament.

She says the issue has been thrown into sharp focus in the last three weeks - due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

MEP Clune says Russia is waging a sophisticated disinformation campaign online and queried if the fight against disinformation would be more effective if the EU’s planned Digital Services Act (DSA) was in place.

The DSA is in its final negotiation stages and is due to be enacted in the coming months.