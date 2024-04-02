Ireland South MEP calls for ban on sale of vapes

An Ireland South MEP is calling for a ban on the sale of vapes.

Fianna Fail MEP, Billy Kelleher, who represents Kerry, has said the Government should completely ban the sale of vapes and move towards an incremental ban on all forms of tobacco smoking.

MEP Kelleher said he is aware of the Minister for Health’s commitment to ban the sale of disposable vapes to under 18s, but thinks it should go further.

He believes the introduction of an incremental smoking ban could benefit Irish society.