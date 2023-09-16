Advertisement
Ireland South MEP calls on government to ban all disposable vapes

Sep 16, 2023 17:10 By radiokerrynews
Ireland South MEP calls on government to ban all disposable vapes
Photo: fiannafail.ie
An Ireland South MEP has called on the Irish government to ban all disposable vapes.

Billy Kelleher, says a proposed ban on the sale of vapes to under 18s is an important first step, however, he believes more should be done.

The Fianna Fáil MEP says disposable vapes are bad for the environment, for a persons wellbeing and the low price makes them enticing to teenagers.

MEP Kelleher believes the government should follow the example of the French government and ban the sale of disposable vapes.

