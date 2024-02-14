Advertisement
News

Kerry region public medicine consultant says Ireland is victim of its own success when it comes to measles

Feb 14, 2024 14:36 By radiokerrynews
Kerry region public medicine consultant says Ireland is victim of its own success when it comes to measles
Share this article

Ireland is the victim of its own success when it comes to measles.

That's according to consultant in Public Medicine for Kerry and Cork, Dr Peter Barrett; who says the success of the MMR vaccine meant the virus dropped from the public consciousness.

The death of a 48-year-old man in the east of the country with the highly contagious disease was confirmed last week.

Advertisement

There were a total of four measles cases in Ireland in 2023, two in 2022, and none in 2021 - and there had been no deaths since 2000.

Dr Peter Barrett says the HSE is appealing to the public to double check if they are vaccinated:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Man appears at Tralee court in connection with stabbing of Cahersiveen teenager
Advertisement
Man remanded in custody in relation to murder of Tralee father and daughter
Warning after woman from south-west lost €35,000 in romance fraud
Advertisement

Recommended

Killarney's Arctic conqueror Kevin Leahy says 'get the kettle on'
Man appears at Tralee court in connection with stabbing of Cahersiveen teenager
Man remanded in custody in relation to murder of Tralee father and daughter
North Kerry disability centre receives positive HIQA report
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus