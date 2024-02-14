Kerry region public medicine consultant says Ireland is victim of its own success when it comes to measles

Ireland is the victim of its own success when it comes to measles.

That's according to consultant in Public Medicine for Kerry and Cork, Dr Peter Barrett; who says the success of the MMR vaccine meant the virus dropped from the public consciousness.

The death of a 48-year-old man in the east of the country with the highly contagious disease was confirmed last week.

There were a total of four measles cases in Ireland in 2023, two in 2022, and none in 2021 - and there had been no deaths since 2000.

Dr Peter Barrett says the HSE is appealing to the public to double check if they are vaccinated: