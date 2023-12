A walk-in flu vaccination clinic for children is open in Kerry today.

The clinic is operating out of the Borg Warner facility in Monavalley, Tralee and will remain open until 3.30pm.

The HSE is running a series of walk-in clinics across the country for 2 to 17 year olds will also be operating tomorrow and on Friday.

The health service says there's been a rise in flu cases in recent weeks and is appealing to parents to consider getting their child vaccinated.