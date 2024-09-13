Advertisement
InterTrade Ireland reveal results from latest All-Island Business Monitor

Sep 13, 2024 13:18 By radiokerrynews
InterTrade Ireland reveal results from latest All-Island Business Monitor
Access to skilled labour is putting pressure on firms although the business landscape remains broadly positive according to InterTrade Ireland.

The company's latest All-Island Business Monitor revealed that a third of firms are stable, or in growth mode.

One in three firms are struggling to find the right skills for their business.

Over half (58%) are experiencing long term vacancies while nearly a quarter (22%) are dealing with short term skills gaps.

When asked about addressing any skills gaps, close to a third of businesses with more than three staff said they are embracing new technologies.

