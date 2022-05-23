Innovative social-eco farming project launched in Kerry

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Pippa Hackett, has been in Kerry today to formally launch an innovative social farming project.
The Kerry Eco-Social Farming Biodiversity Project aims to connect environmental issues such as loss of habitat with social concerns including rural isolation.
The project has secured funded through the European Innovation Partnership for Agricultural Productivity and Sustainability.
Minister Hackett launched the initiative at Manna Organic Farm in Gleann na nGealt near Camp.
Afterwards, she met with Green Party representatives for Kerry.
Another busy week begins for @KerrySocialFarm as we welcome Minister @pippa_hackett to Manna Organic Farm this morn to formally launch Kerry Eco-Social Farming EIP. @LukeMye72586405 is already busy working with host farmers & participants on farms. #socialfarming #biodiversity pic.twitter.com/mmWNS83bkM
— Kerry Social Farming (@KerrySocialFarm) May 23, 2022
Delighted to have @ClrMarkHackett and Minister @pippa_hackett in #Kerry today to see organic farming, social farming and eco-social farming. pic.twitter.com/VTpPCtnZhs
— Cleo Murphy (@cleomurphy64) May 23, 2022
Advertisement