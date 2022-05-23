Advertisement
News

Innovative social-eco farming project launched in Kerry

May 23, 2022 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Innovative social-eco farming project launched in Kerry Innovative social-eco farming project launched in Kerry
Kerry Social Farming. https://twitter.com/KerrySocialFarm/status/1528628287731380225
Share this article

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Pippa Hackett, has been in Kerry today to formally launch an innovative social farming project.
The Kerry Eco-Social Farming Biodiversity Project aims to connect environmental issues such as loss of habitat with social concerns including rural isolation.
The project has secured funded through the European Innovation Partnership for Agricultural Productivity and Sustainability.
Minister Hackett launched the initiative at Manna Organic Farm in Gleann na nGealt near Camp.
Afterwards, she met with Green Party representatives for Kerry.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus