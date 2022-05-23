Innovative social-eco farming project launched in Kerry

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Pippa Hackett, has been in Kerry today to formally launch an innovative social farming project.

The Kerry Eco-Social Farming Biodiversity Project aims to connect environmental issues such as loss of habitat with social concerns including rural isolation.

The project has secured funded through the European Innovation Partnership for Agricultural Productivity and Sustainability.

Minister Hackett launched the initiative at Manna Organic Farm in Gleann na nGealt near Camp.

Afterwards, she met with Green Party representatives for Kerry.