Advertisement
News

Inland Fisheries Ireland to support juvenile angling at Lough Barfinnihy

Aug 11, 2024 13:25 By radiokerrynews
Inland Fisheries Ireland to support juvenile angling at Lough Barfinnihy
Share this article

Inland Fisheries Ireland’s (IFI) sponsorship programme is awarding 30,000 euro (€30,000) in supports for 83 angling events and initiatives in 2024.

This includes juvenile angling at Lough Barfinnihy, which is organised by Killarney Salmon & Trout Angling Club.

IFI is the state environmental agency responsible for conserving and managing Ireland's inland fisheries and sea angling resources by protecting freshwater fish and habitats

Advertisement

It says it uses the sponsorship funding to promote sustainable angling tourism in rural areas and to assist initiatives for beginner and young anglers.

More than 320 people work for IFI full-time in locations nationwide.

It has an annual budget of approximately €39 million.

Advertisement

The agency has statutory responsibility for Ireland’s 74,000km of rivers and streams, together with 128,000 lake hectares.

It also has a coastline patrol jurisdiction of 12 nautical miles.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Over 1,000 residential properties sold in Kerry in first half of 2024
Advertisement
Kerry Green rep says figures prove solar revolution has taken off around county
Spirits high and weather promising for Puck Fair 2024
Advertisement

Recommended

Principal of West Kerry school proud of Dingle native Josie Knight
Olympics Boxing Review
Olympics Showjumping Review
Olympics Athletics Review
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus