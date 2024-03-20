Advertisement
News

Injured paraglider rescued after crashing into mountain on Conor Pass

Mar 20, 2024 08:09 By radiokerrynews
Injured paraglider rescued after crashing into mountain on Conor Pass
Share this article

An injured paraglider has been rescued after crashing into the side of a mountain on the Conor Pass.

The accident happened yesterday evening.

The rescue operation involved Gardaí, Kerry Mountain Rescue, the HSE and Dingle Coast Guard.

Advertisement

The man crashed his glider on the side of a mountain near the Conor Pass and suffered injuries.

Valentia Coast Guard says it was notified of the accident at 6.20pm.

Emergency services attended the scene and the rescue operation began.

Advertisement

The rescue operation was coordinated by Valentia Coast Guard and involved Gardaí, Kerry Mountain Rescue, the HSE and Dingle Coast Guard.

The man was lowered over 50 metres to the road around 8pm where he was transferred by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry.

He suffered injuries to his shoulder and ankle.

Advertisement

 

 

 

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Castleisland to Abbeyfeale road reopens following cattle truck fire
Advertisement
Part of Castleisland-Abbeyfeale road closed following cattle truck fire
Paraglider injured on Conor Pass
Advertisement

Recommended

England manager top target to take over at Manchester United
SKY set to become new sponsor of men's national team
Match details confirmed for Scotts Lakers play-off
Wednesday local soccer fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus