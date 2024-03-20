Injured paraglider rescued after crashing into mountain on Conor Pass

An injured paraglider has been rescued after crashing into the side of a mountain on the Conor Pass.

The accident happened yesterday evening.

The rescue operation involved Gardaí, Kerry Mountain Rescue, the HSE and Dingle Coast Guard.

The man crashed his glider on the side of a mountain near the Conor Pass and suffered injuries.

Valentia Coast Guard says it was notified of the accident at 6.20pm.

Emergency services attended the scene and the rescue operation began.

The rescue operation was coordinated by Valentia Coast Guard and involved Gardaí, Kerry Mountain Rescue, the HSE and Dingle Coast Guard.

The man was lowered over 50 metres to the road around 8pm where he was transferred by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry.

He suffered injuries to his shoulder and ankle.