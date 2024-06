Rory McIlroy knows he's got his work cut out to beat world golf number one Scottie Scheffler at the US Open this week.

They're paired together - along with Xander Schauffele - in the first two rounds.

Scheffler's won five of his last eight tournaments.

Advertisement

The American also faced the drama of being arrested on his way to the PGA Championship.

McIlroy says Scheffler's so hard to stop.