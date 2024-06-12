Advertisement
Sport

Emre Can called up for Germany

Jun 12, 2024 17:17 By radiokerrysport
Emre Can called up for Germany
Emre Can has been called into Germany’s Euro 2024 squad.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder replaces Aleksander Pavlovic, who misses out with tonsillitis.

Hosts Germany open the tournament against Scotland on Friday night.

