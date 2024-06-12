Emre Can called up for Germany

Emre Can has been called into Germany’s Euro 2024 squad.
The Borussia Dortmund midfielder replaces Aleksander Pavlovic, who misses out with tonsillitis.
Hosts Germany open the tournament against Scotland on Friday night.
