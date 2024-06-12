Gardaí have confirmed they’re investigating a single incident of alleged voter irregularity at a polling station in Kerry.

Radio Kerry understands a man allegedly attempted to impersonate a voter in the polling booth last Friday, June 7th.

The polling station in question is in Kenmare town.

It’s understood gardaí have contacted a presiding officer at the polling booth as part of their enquiries.

Gardaí have confirmed they are investigating the matter, but as it is a live investigation, they cannot make any further comment.