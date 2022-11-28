Advertisement
Initiative launched focused on tapping into entrepreneurial potential of female

Nov 28, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrynews
An initiative has been launched aimed at introducing women to the idea of setting up their own business.

It’s focused on tapping into the entrepreneurial potential of female professionals, women in senior corporate positions, those with doctoral and post-doctoral qualifications, or females seeking a change of direction.

Inspiring Women Entrepreneurs is supported by Enterprise Ireland and KPMG, and will support early-stage entrepreneurs to establish businesses that are scalable, innovative, and focused on export markets.

The programme has been developed by the same team behind the Going for Growth development programme.

Those interested in Inspiring Women Entrepreneurs must register on inspiringwomenentrepreneurs.com

