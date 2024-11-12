Advertisement
News

Independent candidate reports removal of posters to Gardaí

Nov 12, 2024 08:35 By radiokerrynews
Michelle Keane, Independent Candidate for the Castleisland Area, County Kerry, at Dail Eireann. Photo: Tony Gavin
A general election candidate has reported to gardaí that 16 of her posters have been taken down and stolen.

Independent candidate Michelle Keane says the election posters were removed in Castleisland last Friday.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil candidate Linda Gordon Kelleher says she’s aware of one of her posters being burned close to Killarney National Park.

They’re among five general election candidates running in Kerry who’ve said their posters have been removed or damaged.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae says 17 of his posters were spray-painted and defaced over the weekend.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says several of his posters have been removed in North Kerry while Fianna Fáil candidate Cllr Michael Cahill says some of his posters have also been defaced.

Independent candidate Michelle Keane says she’s reported the removal of her posters to Castleisland gardaí.

Fianna Fáil's Linda Gordon Kelleher says she hasn’t reported the burning of her poster to gardaí yet as she’s awaiting further information from all her canvassers.

Ms Gordon Kelleher condemned the burning of her poster in Lough Guitane, saying there was a danger of a fire taking off so close to Killarney National Park.

Other candidates have not had their posters removed or defaced, but have stated that this was also a widespread problem during the Local and European Elections, as well as during previous General Election campaigns.

