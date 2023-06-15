HSE to confirm independent chair for North Kerry CAMHS lookback review soon

The HSE says it will soon confirm the independent chair for a lookback review at North Kerry CAMHS.

The lookback review was announced earlier this year, after 16 files from a random audit of 50 files from North Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services raised potential concerns about treatment.

These concerns included some prescribing practices and the professional practice of a clinician, who is not working at this time.

The random audit from North Kerry CAMHS followed the Maskey Report into South Kerry CAMHS, which found significant harm was caused to 46 children as a result of their care by South Kerry CAMHS.

The Maskey Report also found 240 children were put at risk of harm as a result of their treatment.

The subsequent, thorough lookback review of North Kerry CAMHS will first look at the files of young people currently under the care of North Kerry CAMHS.

The HSE says information from that review of current files will inform the next phase of the lookback review, which will be into previous cases.

Minister of State at the Department of Health, Mary Butler, says a separate, national audit of CAMHS patient files indicates that over-prescribing of medication seen in South Kerry has not been seen elsewhere in the country.

Solicitor Keith Rolls, senior partner with Coleman Legal which represents some affected children and their families, says he has seen cases of over-prescribing in North Kerry as well.

Mr Rolls says his understanding is that the lookback review into North Kerry hasn’t commenced yet, as there’s currently no consultant reviewing files.

The HSE says it’s been working to put in place the many arrangements needed for a robust, thorough and independent Lookback Review at North Kerry CAMHS.

It says it expects to write to young people and their families soon to confirm the independent chair.

The HSE says its first priority remains to communicate directly with young people affected.

It says it deeply and sincerely regrets the understandable worry this may cause for young people and their families, and the HSE adds it’s committed to keeping young people and their families informed about the review.

A HSE Kerry CAMHS information phone line remains open from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday, on 1800 742 800.