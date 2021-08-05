Advertisement
HSE concerned about undiagnosed syphilis cases in Kerry and Cork

Aug 5, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
HSE concerned about undiagnosed syphilis cases in Kerry and Cork
The HSE is urging more people to get tested as it warns of a possible reservoir of undiagnosed syphilis cases in Kerry and Cork.

National figures show that 413 cases were diagnosed in July, that’s almost as high as the entire total for all of 2018 (484 cases).

The Irish Examiner says almost one in ten cases diagnosed up to April this year were in the Cork/Kerry region and there are concerns that many more cases are undiagnosed.

Free testing for Kerry and Cork is available at the STI clinic at the South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital.

Further information including on free home testing kits is at here

 

