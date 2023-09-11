Advertisement
News

HPV catch-up vaccination clinics in Kerry

Sep 11, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrynews
HPV catch-up vaccination clinics in Kerry
Share this article

Young people in Kerry will have an opportunity to get a HPV vaccine in the coming weeks.

As part of the Laura Brennan HPV Catch-up Vaccination Programme, young people can receive the free vaccine, if they haven't got it before.

The programme has been expanded and now includes those in second to sixth year of secondary school, homeschool or special school.

Advertisement

It's also open to women aged 24 or younger, and men aged 21 or younger, including international students living in Ireland, refugees, and asylum seekers.

There will be clinics at the Kerry Vaccination Centre, Borg Warner, Monavalley, Tralee, on September 18th and 25th from 9:20am to 4:40pm each day.

People need to make an appointment online in advance here.

Advertisement

For more information, see www.hpv.ie

Contact HSE Live for help booking an appointment on freephone: 1800 700 700.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry councillor calls for dedicated daily bus service to University of Limerick
Advertisement
Junior Minister says proposed media levy must not be business as usual for RTÉ
MEP calls for national anaerobic digestion programme
Advertisement

Recommended

Junior Cert results to be released on October 18th
Killarney event focussing on positive impact of social connection on mental health
Kerry councillor calls for dedicated daily bus service to University of Limerick
Junior Minister says proposed media levy must not be business as usual for RTÉ
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus