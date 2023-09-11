HPV catch-up vaccination clinics in Kerry

Young people in Kerry will have an opportunity to get a HPV vaccine in the coming weeks.

As part of the Laura Brennan HPV Catch-up Vaccination Programme, young people can receive the free vaccine, if they haven't got it before.

The programme has been expanded and now includes those in second to sixth year of secondary school, homeschool or special school.

It's also open to women aged 24 or younger, and men aged 21 or younger, including international students living in Ireland, refugees, and asylum seekers.

There will be clinics at the Kerry Vaccination Centre, Borg Warner, Monavalley, Tralee, on September 18th and 25th from 9:20am to 4:40pm each day.

People need to make an appointment online in advance here.

For more information, see www.hpv.ie

Contact HSE Live for help booking an appointment on freephone: 1800 700 700.