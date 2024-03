Hotel Killarney has reopened for the 2024 season after an extensive refurbishment of the entire ground floor.

The upgrades include the newly renovated Lily’s Coffee Dock café, the Strawberry Tree restaurant, and The Sloe Berry bar.

The hotel has enhanced its offering for families with new two and three bed suites and bedrooms, an onsite children’s swimming pool, a sensory hub, outdoor trails and a pirate ship themed playground.