A Killarney hotel will continue trading to serve its regular customers and won’t start accommodating people on State funded schemes.

Independent councillor Niall Botty O’Callaghan’s family runs the Fáilte Hotel in Killarney.

He says his family made this decision because they wanted to stay true to the values of the town, adding they were raised in the business and in the tourism industry.

Advertisement

Cllr O’Callaghan says it was a difficult decision to make, given the financial rewards that come with providing such accommodation: