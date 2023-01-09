Killarney councillor calls on Minister for Integration to visit town as it reaches “crisis point”

A Killarney councillor is calling on the Minister for Integration to visit the town as it’s currently “at crisis point”.

Independent councillor Niall ‘Botty’ O’Callaghan says Minister Roderic O’Gorman should visit the town, amid an increase in people seeking international protection there in the last 12 months.

Cllr O’Callaghan says Killarney is a tourist town, and up to 40% of traditional tourist accommodation is not available as it’s housing asylum seekers or refugees.

He adds the town will welcome anyone who needs protection, but communication with locals and local representatives from the International Protection Accommodation Services, the agency responsible for housing asylum seekers, and the Department has been non-existent.

The Independent councillor explains what he would like Minister O’Gorman to do.