Hopes works on Cahersiveen town will begin before year end after €6 million funding allocation

May 15, 2024 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Cahersiveen Chamber Alliance hopes a funding allocation of over €6 million in will progress the redevelopment of the town by the end of this year.

Over €7 million in funding was announced for Kerry under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.

€6.4 million was allocated to Cahersiveen to regenerate the town centre and a further €640,000 is going to Killorglin to repurpose a vacant courthouse as a heritage, cultural performance and events space.

Richie O'Connell of Cahersiveen Chamber Alliance believes this funding will be transformative for the town:

 

