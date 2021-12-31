Advertisement
News

Hopes Listowel businesses will benefit from opening of North Kerry Greenway

Dec 31, 2021 09:12 By radiokerrynews
Hopes Listowel businesses will benefit from opening of North Kerry Greenway Hopes Listowel businesses will benefit from opening of North Kerry Greenway
On the Right Track at Kilmorna, North Kerry….Kerry County Council has begun the design development works on the greenway linking the Kerry-Limerick county bounds at Rathoran to Listowel town. During late 2017 and early 2018 the old railway corridor was cleared of vegetation and overgrowth to allow for an assessment of the route from an environmental, engineering and accessibility perspective. Inspecting the progress were Landowners and Staff from Kerry County Council, Monty Falvey, Abbeydorney, John O’Connor, Shrone Beirne, Michael McErney, Eamon Scanlon, Kerry County Council, Denis Stack, Eoghan O’Brien, Kerry County Council, John Moloney, Sluice Quarter, John Fitzmaurice.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC***
Share this article

It’s hoped Listowel businesses will get a bounce from the opening of the North Kerry Greenway.

The 10km route from the Limerick county bounds to Listowel runs along the old railway line.

It’s due to open in March, and will link up with the Great Southern Trail, which extends from Abbeyfeale for 40km into County Limerick.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council also aims to connect the North Kerry Greenway in Listowel onto Tralee and Fenit.

Chairperson of Listowel Business and Community Alliance, Rose Wall, says there’s great optimism about the opening of the North Kerry Greenway in March.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus