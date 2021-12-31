Hopes Listowel businesses will benefit from opening of North Kerry Greenway

It’s hoped Listowel businesses will get a bounce from the opening of the North Kerry Greenway.

The 10km route from the Limerick county bounds to Listowel runs along the old railway line.

It’s due to open in March, and will link up with the Great Southern Trail, which extends from Abbeyfeale for 40km into County Limerick.

Kerry County Council also aims to connect the North Kerry Greenway in Listowel onto Tralee and Fenit.

Chairperson of Listowel Business and Community Alliance, Rose Wall, says there’s great optimism about the opening of the North Kerry Greenway in March.