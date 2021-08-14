Advertisement
Hopes for more feature films to be shot in Kerry

Aug 14, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Hopes for more feature films to be shot in Kerry
PT1HM7 VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 30: Olivia Colman attends 'The Favourite' photo-call during the 75th Venice Film Festival on August 30, 2018 in Venice, Italy.
It’s hoped the shooting of a feature film in Kerry will lead to more productions being shot in the county.

Joyride, which finished shooting in recent days and stars Olivia Colman, employed 100 people over a five-week period, and also gave Kerry film students vital experience in a large production.

Director of Joyride, Emmy award-winning director Emer Reynolds, says the shoot couldn’t have gone any better.

She paid tribute to all involved and thanked the people of Kerry for their support.

Kerry has to compete with the east coast when it comes to attracting large productions.

That’s according to Kerry Film Development Officer Siobhán O'Sullivan, who was paying tribute to those who helped make the shooting of Joyride a success.

The film was shot across the county, including in the Ballaghisheen Pass, Tralee, Tarbert and Glencar. Speaking on this morning’s Saturday Supplement, Siobhán O'Sullivan said there’s no reason why Kerry can’t attract even bigger productions.

