Homecoming in Tralee for first Irish oarswoman to make solo transatlantic crossing

A homecoming event is being held in Tralee today for the first Irish oarswoman to make a solo transatlantic crossing.

Dr Karen Weekes, who’s a lecturer at Munster Technological University Kerry, is the 20th woman in the world to have rowed an ocean by herself.

The oarswoman began the over 2,600 nautical miles trip on December 6th in the Canary Islands.

Advertisement

After 80 days at sea, she arrived in the Caribbean island of Barbados on February 24th.

A homecoming is being held for Dr Karen Weekes at MTU Kerry this afternoon.