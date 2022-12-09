Advertisement
Historical booklet to be launched this evening

Dec 9, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Castleisland District Heritage is launching a booklet honouring the memory of Bob Finn.

Bob Finn was the founder of the Castleisland Moonlighters and originator of the Moonlighting movement of the late 1870s.

Former Fine Gael politician Jimmy Deenihan will be launching the book this evening at the River Island Hotel, Castleisland at 8pm.

This is a sister booklet to A Sketch of Rev William Casey, which was launched last month and recalls the life of a priest who aided tenants in the Land War, during the 19th century.

