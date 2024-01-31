Historic Killarney property for sale for €2.5 million

A property in Killarney, described as ‘a once in a lifetime redevelopment opportunity’, has gone on the market with a price tag of €2.5 million.

Aghadoe House and its grounds, which comprises over 60 acres (24.31 hectares) is located in Fossa and dates back to 1828.

Selling agent Avison Young says the property is being offered for sale in one or more lots and they are seeking offers of €2.5 million.

Advertisement

It has a total of 36 bedrooms and was recently used as a youth hostel; it’s being offered for sale on behalf of An Óige, Irish Youth Hostel Association.

It was built in 1828 and was refurbished in 1860’s; after being partially burned in 1922, it was re-built around 1925 and was purchased by An Óige in 1957.

Aghadoe House has 25 Bedrooms and ancillary accommodation including kitchens, dining areas, recreational rooms, reception rooms and toilet facilities together with ample on-site parking.

Advertisement

The Lodge is located at the rear of the original house and comprises a single storey residential building with 11 bedrooms. The gate lodge is located at the entrance to the property and is of similar design to Aghadoe House, comprising a two-room single storey lodge.

A part of the property, consisting of 4.79 hectares, is held by way of Agreement For Lease (AFL) to a third party with an income of €50,000 per annum available to a purchaser.

The selling agent says this property presents significant development potential for a variety of uses including a hotel, guest house, hostel, for residential uses, or for health care, a nursing Home or for educational purposes, subject to planning permission.