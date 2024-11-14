HIQA finds Killarney IPAS centre needs improvements to comply with national standards

The health and social care watchdog has inspected a new IPAS centre in Killarney for the first time.

The HIQA inspection of the International Protection Applicant centre, Linden House took place on 5th and 6th June.

Inspectors found that, while residents at the 40-bedroom centre felt safe and supported, significant improvements are needed in governance, management and quality control to be fully compliant with national standards.

HIQA reports Linden House is generally clean and safe, with positive feedback from residents stating the staff are supportive.

Residents did express concerns about inadequate heating, a lack of fresh food in deliveries, and the high cost of non-food items.