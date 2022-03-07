Health Protection Surveillance Centre give update of COVID cases from over weekend

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2,383 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In addition, on Sunday, 4,760 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

On Saturday, the HPSC was notified of 3,904 PCR-confirmed cases; 4,014 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.

On Sunday, there were 1,254 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19, while 3,537 people had registered positive antigen tests the previous day.

As of 8am today, 808 COVID-19 patients are in hospital, 47 of whom are in ICU.