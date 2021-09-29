Advertisement
News

Half a million euro in Kerry lotto winnings still unclaimed

Sep 29, 2021 17:09 By radiokerrynews
Half a million euro in Kerry lotto winnings still unclaimed Half a million euro in Kerry lotto winnings still unclaimed
Share this article

A Kerry lotto player has yet to claim their prize of €250,000.

The lucky player matched five numbers and the bonus to win over a quarter of a million euro in the September 18th draw.

The ticket, which was just one number away from scooping the almost €16.5 million jackpot, was bought at Carson's Daybreak in Beaufort.

Advertisement

Another Kerry player, who bought their ticket online, also won €250,000 in last Saturday’s Lotto Plus 2 draw; this winner has been contacted by the National Lottery team.

Communications executive with the National Lottery, Fran Whearty is urging Beaufort players to check their tickets:

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus