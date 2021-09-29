Half a million euro in Kerry lotto winnings still unclaimed

A Kerry lotto player has yet to claim their prize of €250,000.

The lucky player matched five numbers and the bonus to win over a quarter of a million euro in the September 18th draw.

The ticket, which was just one number away from scooping the almost €16.5 million jackpot, was bought at Carson's Daybreak in Beaufort.

Another Kerry player, who bought their ticket online, also won €250,000 in last Saturday’s Lotto Plus 2 draw; this winner has been contacted by the National Lottery team.

Communications executive with the National Lottery, Fran Whearty is urging Beaufort players to check their tickets: