GP expresses interest in taking on Iveragh vacancy as doctor due to retire to stay working

A GP has expressed an interest in taking on a vacancy in the Iveragh Peninsula, while another doctor that was due to retire in the area has decided to continue working.

This means as of July, there will be at least three GPs in the Iveragh Peninsula.

Local representatives and community groups have been raising concerns of the GP shortage in the area in recent months.

Advertisement

Members of the Tascfhórsa Uíbh Ráthaigh met with the Minister for Health to present solutions earlier this month.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare has confirmed that a resignation, which was submitted to the HSE, has now been rescinded and this GP has told the HSE that they plan to continue practicing in the Iveragh Peninsula indefinitely.

This comes as a qualified GP has expressed an interest in the initial vacancy.

Advertisement

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says an agreement in principle has been reached in terms of service delivery for this initial vacancy.

Local representatives say a non-EAA doctor, who is a qualified doctor but who needs two years supervised practice, will also be assigned to support both practices.

Sinn Féin candidate for the Kenmare Local Electoral Area, Stephanie O'Shea says it’s very positive news:

Advertisement

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae, who was part of the deputation that met Minister Stephen Donnelly, welcomes the news.

Advertisement

He says it's a positive development and a step in the right direction.