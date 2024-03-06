Advertisement
News

South Kerry delegation to present solutions to GP shortage in meeting with Health Minister

Mar 6, 2024 09:13 By radiokerrynews
South Kerry delegation to present solutions to GP shortage in meeting with Health Minister
Share this article

A delegation from South Kerry will present potential solutions to the GP shortage in the Iveragh Peninsula to the Minister for Health today.

Members of the health sub-committee of the Tascfhórsa Uíbh Ráthaigh (Iveragh Taskforce) will meet with Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly this lunchtime in Dublin.

There are only three GPs serving the entire South Kerry/Iveragh area at the moment; one of those is due to retire in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

Caitlín Breathnach, who is a member of the taskforce, says they are delighted to have secured a meeting with the Health Minister.

She says they’ve lots of research done and have identified potential solutions to the GP shortage in the area

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry ETB formally submits proposals to rejuvenate former Pretty Polly site
Advertisement
Kerry based professor elected to fellowship of the Irish Academy of Engineering
Man spared jail for assaulting stepson and producing knife at wife in Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Former World Number 1 Has Ban Reduced
Semi Finals Of World Masters Snooker
Taylor V Cameron 3, Off
Hurlers Away To Kildare This Weekend
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus