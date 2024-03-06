South Kerry delegation to present solutions to GP shortage in meeting with Health Minister

A delegation from South Kerry will present potential solutions to the GP shortage in the Iveragh Peninsula to the Minister for Health today.

Members of the health sub-committee of the Tascfhórsa Uíbh Ráthaigh (Iveragh Taskforce) will meet with Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly this lunchtime in Dublin.

There are only three GPs serving the entire South Kerry/Iveragh area at the moment; one of those is due to retire in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

Caitlín Breathnach, who is a member of the taskforce, says they are delighted to have secured a meeting with the Health Minister.

She says they’ve lots of research done and have identified potential solutions to the GP shortage in the area