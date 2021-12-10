Advertisement
Go ahead for Killarney holiday apartments to become private homes

Dec 10, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
By Rwxrwxrwx - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=48328398
Plans to convert holiday apartments within a hotel complex in Killarney into private homes has been approved by An Bord Pleanála despite objections from the owners of the hotel.

The property investment firm Octavius Property, had applied for planning permission to convert three blocks of holiday apartments it owns, within the grounds of Hotel Killarney on Park Road, to residential use.

Permission was granted by An Bord Pleanála for change of use for the 18 apartments despite objections by the hotel's owners Crimmins Hotel and Leisure.

The company had previously successfully appealed a similar proposal to convert 48 apartments at the same location last February.

 

 

