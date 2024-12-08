Advertisement
Glenflesk road remains closed following fatal crash

Dec 8, 2024 12:44 By radiokerrynews
Glenflesk road remains closed following fatal crash
The road near Glenflesk remains closed following a fatal crash this morning.

One person died after crashing on the main Killarney-Cork road near Glenflesk at around 7.30am.

The single-car collision occurred on the Cork side of the village; the vehicle went up in flames as a result of impact.

Gardaí have closed the section of road near Glenflesk.

Updated diversions are as follows:

Traffic travelling from Macroom to Killarney is being diverted at Poulgorm Bridge R569 to Kenmare via Kilgarvan, then take the N71 Kenmare to Killarney via Molls Gap.

Traffic coming from the Cork is advised to divert at Macroom for Millstreet and onto Rathmore.

