Gardaí warn of new scams as more than €27,000 is stolen from people in Kerry

Gardaí are warming people to be vigilant about protecting their bank details, after more than €27,000 was stolen from people in Kerry through various frauds in the last fortnight.

The money was taken in three seperate scams, and almost €11,000 of it won't be refunded to the victims.

Gardai received a report on Wednesday last that a mobile phone had been lost in the county and the person who found it, had stolen €16,650 from the owner's Bitcoin account.

A suspect has since been identified.

In a second incident last week, a Kerry resident transferred €2,800 into the bank account of a fraudster, after being persuaded to give their bank account details over the phone.

The third incident involved a Kerry business, where a person was persuaded that an existing customer had changed their bank accounts, and the victim transferred €8,076 after receiving what appeared to be a genuine invoice.

Sgt Lynda Brosnan said that in this incident, as well as the previous one, the injured parties are unlikely to get their money back.

Warning business owners to be cautious before transferring money, she also had this warning for those who use banking apps on their phones