Gardaí warn Kerry householders not to keep cash in the home

Householders in Kerry are being warned not to keep large amounts of cash in their homes, after a spate of break-ins to houses in the Tralee area in the last fortnight.

In some instances, Gardaí say the intruders entered the homes through open windows and unlocked doors.

The latest burglaries were in the Caherslee area of the town, where the same individual entered houses in West Court, Ardcarrig and also in Cahermoneen in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Nothing was taken in any of the incidents and a person has been questioned by Gardaí.

These latest attempted burglaries follows on from a number of similar incidents in Tralee earlier this month.

Garda Cathy Murphy advised housesholders to make a habit of checkings their doors and windows before going to bed at night.

She also advised against keeping large sum of money at home: