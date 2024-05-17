Siamsa Tíre restructuring operations due to financial difficulties

Siamsa Tíre, the National Folk Theatre is restructuring its operations due to financial difficulties.

The changes include making three creative roles at the theatre redundant, transferring the National Folk Theatre to Teach Finuge where it began and a change in focus for shows and events held at Siamsa.

In a statement to members seen by Radio Kerry News, chairman of the board of Siamsa Tíre, Sean Murphy said the company has reached a pivotal point and changes are necessary to take the company forward.

Advertisement

The statement pointed to a reduction in box office takings as visitors to Siamsa's summer season declined and sifting demographics and tourism trends that have impacted levels of interest in traditional Irish folk culture and the arts.

Covid-19 compounded these issues for the theatre. In response the board conducted a consultation and devised a new business plan. The statement said that tough decisions had to be made to save and future proof the theatre.

The plan includes the sale of Teach Siamsa na Carrige in Dingle, a change in programming and the moving of the National Folk theatre back to Finuge and making the roles of artistic director, repertory director, and training and development officer redundant while creating a new community engagement full time role.

Advertisement

Siamsa is also in the process of recruiting a new CEO. Siamsa Tire Teo was established in 1974 following on from the work of Fr Pat Ahern in the fostering of traditional Irish folk culture.