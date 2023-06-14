Advertisement
Fears Siamsa Tíre might become a venue instead of National Folk Theatre

Jun 14, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Fears Siamsa Tíre might become a venue instead of National Folk Theatre
There’s a fear that Siamsa Tíre might become a venue, instead of a National Folk Theatre as it’s meant to be.

That’s according to Dr Susan Motherway, who is a musicologist, lecturer at MTU Kerry and musician.

Dr Motherway has written an academic study of the origins and history of Siamsa Tíre.

She was speaking after the board and management of Siamsa announced it’s suspending all non-profit-making productions from this weekend for the remainder of the summer season.

She’s very concerned about the announcement:

Dr Susan Motherway is a friend of Fr Pat Ahern, the founder of Siamsa Tíre.

She claims he wasn’t consulted or informed in advance of the cutback announcement:

