Gardaí seek public's help in tracking down teenage girl missing in Tralee

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in locating 16-year-old Marketa Curejova, who was reported missing to Gardaí in Tralee on Wednesday.

Marketa is described as approximately 5 foot 1 inch in height with long black hair, and brown eyes.

She is believed to have travelled to the Louth / Meath area.

Anyone with information regarding Marketa’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.