Gardaí seeking public's help in finding teenager missing from Tralee

Nov 27, 2023 09:17 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí seeking public's help in finding teenager missing from Tralee
Gardaí are seeking the public's help in finding a teenager who is missing from Tralee.

17-year-old Peter Burke was last seen in Tralee on Friday, November 17th.

He is described as being approximately 5 foot 7 inches in height with a slight build, black hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Peter was wearing a black hooded top, a black jacket, black trousers and white runners.

Anyone with any information on Peter's whereabouts is asked to contact Tralee Garda station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

