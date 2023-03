Gardaí in Tralee are looking for witnesses to an early-morning crash on the main Tralee/Listowel road, which left a number of people injured.

The multi-vehicle collision happened just before 7am on the morning of March 14 last, on the N69 near the turn-off for Lackamore, Abbeydorney.

At least three vehicles were involved, and a number of people sustained injuries.

Garda Eilish Cronin want to speak to anyone who saw a fourth vehicle on the morning in question: