Gardaí seek public's help in Ballylongford hit-and-run probe

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Ballylongford that left a man injured.

The collision involving two cars occurred in Bridge Street at around 9 o’clock last night.

One driver remained at the scene; he suffered minor injuries and was brought to University Hospital Kerry.

The driver of the other car drove off; he’s described as having dark hair and aged between his mid-twenties to mid-thirties.

Sgt Diarmuid O’Brien of Listowel Garda Station describes this motorist's car.

Listowel gardaí are looking for people who were in Ballylongford last night at around 9 o'clock, particularly those who were in Bridge Street, and who may have witnessed the collision to contact them at 068 50820.

Motorists with dash cam footage are also asked to get in touch with Listowel Garda Station or any garda station.

