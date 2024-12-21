Gardaí seek public assistance in ongoing investigations into two Killarney incidents

Gardaí are looking for assistance from the public as part of their investigations into two recent incidents which occurred in Killarney.

Gardaí responded to reports of an altercation between two males, with weapons, on Thursday, December 19th at Upper Park Road in Killarney at 3pm.

One man has been arrested in connection with this incident.

He has been charged and has since appeared before the Courts.

Separately, an investigation is ongoing into a road traffic incident which occurred yesterday (Friday, 20th December 2024) in Ballyspillane at approximately 3.15pm.

The collision involved a silver V.W Passat and a silver Ford people carrier.

Any person with information regarding either of these incidents or anyone who may have video footage, including dash-cam, is asked to come forward.

Gardaí can be contacted at Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Investigations ongoing.