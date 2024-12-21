Advertisement
News

Gardaí seek public assistance in ongoing investigations into two Killarney incidents

Dec 21, 2024 17:20 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí seek public assistance in ongoing investigations into two Killarney incidents
Share this article

Gardaí are looking for assistance from the public as part of their investigations into two recent incidents which occurred in Killarney.

Gardaí responded to reports of an altercation between two males, with weapons, on Thursday, December 19th at Upper Park Road in Killarney at 3pm.

One man has been arrested in connection with this incident.

Advertisement

He has been charged and has since appeared before the Courts.

Separately, an investigation is ongoing into a road traffic incident which occurred yesterday (Friday, 20th December 2024) in Ballyspillane at approximately 3.15pm.

The collision involved a silver V.W Passat and a silver Ford people carrier.

Advertisement

Any person with information regarding either of these incidents or anyone who may have video footage, including dash-cam, is asked to come forward.

Gardaí can be contacted at Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Investigations ongoing.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in Killarney
Advertisement
MTU to offer two new courses for upcoming academic year
Kerry Association of New York hands over €100,000 to Kerry charities
Advertisement

Recommended

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in Killarney
St Mary’s BC Castleisland Christmas Blitz Preview
MTU to offer two new courses for upcoming academic year
KSBGL Saturday Morning Review
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus